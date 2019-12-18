One of the five men recently charged with battery upon a peace officer at the Rio Arriba County Jail in Tierra Amarilla in November has filed a tort claim notice — the first step toward a civil lawsuit — about a previous incident at the facility.
In the document, inmate Jesse Martinez accuses a Rio Arriba County detention officer of injuring him and violating his civil rights during an Oct. 21 incident at the jail.
According to a letter written by his attorney Sheri Raphaelson, Martinez was inside his cell and had just taken his medication from a nurse when a detention officer approached him and attempted to grab him. The officer, who Martinez said he knew only as Detention Officer James C., told him to stop resisting. Believing he was about to be battered, Martinez voluntarily allowed himself to be handcuffed, the letter states.
After being handcuffed, the detention officer led Martinez to a separate part of the jail, pushed him into a cell and "began twisting the handcuffs for no reason other than [to] cause pain," the letter states.
Only after another detention officer told the man to stop, were Martinez's handcuffs removed, according to the letter.
The next day, the letter states, Martinez went to the jail's medical clinic, where he was diagnosed with a hairline fracture on his left wrist, and the inmate "suffered pain, fear, anxiety, temporary loss of us of his left arm, and a broken bone."
According to an email provided by American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees spokesman Chris Armijo, detention Officer James Culin reported he was assaulted by an inmate on Oct. 21.
Although Martinez has not been criminally charged in the incident, according to online court records, he was charged with battery in a separate event that occurred Nov. 9, when he is accused of punching a detention officer twice in the face.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.