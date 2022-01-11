Rio Arriba County is set to receive more than $580,000 to expand its Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program, which allows police to divert people to community-based health services instead of sending them to jail.
The program, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice, is intended to reduce recidivism by keeping low-level drug and prostitution offenders out of the criminal justice system.
The additional funding will be used to expand the number of people eligible for diversion and provide transitional housing assistance.
The effort has support from U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, and U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, all New Mexico Democrats.
“The rehabilitation focus of this program directs nonviolent offenders toward community-based services,” Luján wrote in a news release. “This will allow law enforcement to prioritize violent crime prevention.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.