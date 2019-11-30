Wildlife managers in New Mexico are working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and researchers elsewhere to learn more about long-billed curlews.
The shorebird is considered a species of greatest conservation need in New Mexico. The state sits at the southernmost extent of the bird’s breeding range.
Officials say the project will fill gaps in information regarding nesting efforts, migration routes and overwintering locations.
Curlews use their bills to probe, peck and snatch insects. Breeding pairs are territorial and share incubation duty, with males taking the night shift.
As part of the study, satellite transmitters were placed on five curlews captured near Watrous, N.M. Based on data from other marked pairs, officials say they expect the birds to return to the area and breed next spring.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.