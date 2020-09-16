New Mexico House Republicans are asking the State Ethics Commission to dismiss a complaint against Rep. Rebecca Dow, decrying the claim by her Democratic challenger in House District 38 as "absurd" and "politically motivated."
Karen Whitlock filed the complaint last week and publicly released the allegations Monday. She is accusing of Dow, a two-term Republican from Truth or Consequences, of violating state conflict-of-interest and disclosure rules while seeking state grants for a nonprofit early childhood education center she founded.
Dow has denied any wrongdoing, but she won't have a chance to officially refute the allegations before she faces Whitlock in the general election.
The complaint was filed during the commission's 60-day blackout period before an election, which means the panel cannot consider it until after Nov. 3.
House Republican leaders said in a letter to the commission Tuesday the complaint "has no basis of fact and inappropriately tries to impinge the stellar reputation of an honorable public official."
Rep. Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, said, “Issuing an ethics complaint just weeks before the November election reveals the desperation of the progressive radicals — they are willing to taint a brand-new ethics commission just to score a headline."
