Republican whip in New Mexico Senate won’t seek reelection

State Senate Republican Whip Bill Payne will not seek reelection to the east-side Albuquerque seat he has held since 1997.
Senate Republican Leader Stuart Ingle of Portales said Tuesday that Payne, a retired rear admiral in the U.S. Navy, former Navy SEAL and a lawyer, earlier in the year had discussed leaving the New Mexico Legislature after he completes his term at the end of 2020.
So far, no Republican has announced plans to try to run for Payne’s District 20 seat. But two Democrats, Dr. Martin Hickey, a former chief executive officer of Lovelace Health Systems, and Rebecca “Puck” Stair, a former teacher who works as a location manager in the film industry, have declared they will seek their party’s nomination for the post next year.
Although the district has been safe for the GOP for more than 30 years, Democrats have a slight edge in registered voters, 39 percent to the Republicans’ 36 percent, as of Aug. 29.
Although Payne had no problems winning reelection from 2000 to 2016, his first primary election, in 1996, ended in a tie.
He and fellow Republican D. Scott Glasrud each received 1,170 votes. As per state law, that race was decided by a coin toss.
