ELEPHANT BUTTE — He caught a fish “this” big. No, really.
A 9-year-old New Mexico boy landed a 42-pound blue catfish Sunday evening while fishing in the Elephant Butte Reservoir.
Kris Flores said his son, Alex, made the big catch by himself and shattered dad’s record of reeling in a 36-pound fish.
Flores said the fourth-grader named the fish Wailord after the Pokeman character. The father said his son released the fish back into the reservoir after taking some photos and videos.
The biggest fish ever reportedly caught in Elephant Butte history was 78 pounds.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.