ALBUQUERQUE — Records show the city of Albuquerque has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on a campaign aimed at transforming the city’s image.
KOB-TV reports more than $312,000 has been spent on merchandise connected to the One Albuquerque campaign since Mayor Tim Keller took office last year.
The city has spent over $50,000 for the One Albuquerque statue in Civic Plaza and around $540 for items such as pens.
Marketing and Innovation Director Carlos Contreras said campaign spending is spread out across departments.
Keller began the One Albuquerque campaign as a way to celebrate the city’s diversity and reshape the city’s image.
But since he took office, residents have expressed worries about high auto theft rates and violent shootings.
Recently, Uruguay issued a travel warning about Albuquerque over crime.