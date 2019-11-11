ALBUQUERQUE — A judge’s decision to release a defendant charged in the 2016 killing of a 10-year-old Albuquerque girl is drawing outrage.
More than a hundred people protested downtown Sunday over the pending release of Fabian Gonzales while he awaits trial.
Gonzales has been in jail for more than three years and faces a charge of child abuse resulting in death.
He was initially accused of raping and murdering Victoria Martens. But prosecutors since determined he wasn’t at the girl’s apartment when she was killed.
His cousin, Jessica Kelley, pleaded no contest to the same charge and other offenses.
The girl’s mother pleaded guilty to reckless child abuse resulting in death.
The Administrative Office of the Courts said prosecutors failed to show Gonzales would be a danger to the community.
