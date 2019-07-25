The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday sent out an advisory warning motorists that the eastbound lane of N.M. 502 below Los Alamos was closed due to mud and gravel slides caused by heavy rain that moved through the area on Thursday night.
The statement said state highway crews were headed to the area to clear off debris that was blocking the road near the Totavi Phillips 66 gas station, located between the N.M. 30 intersection and the White Rock turnoff.
“If driving, use extreme caution,” the advisory said. “Deputies are on roadway conducting traffic control.”