Questa Superintendent resigns from position

TAOS — Officials with Questa Independent Schools have confirmed that Superintendent Michael Lovato has turned in his resignation.
The announcement came a week after Lovato told The Taos News “there are tons of things we are turning around here” regarding the troubled school district.
Lovato was hired in February to replace former superintendent LeAnne Salazar, who was fired by the Questa school board in January.
New Mexico Public Education Department spokesman Connor Boyle said the agency had not yet been notified, and he could not speak about the situation.
“[Lovato resigning] would be something that we should know about,” Boyle said. “That [the superintendent] would no longer be the point of contact for that district.”
The school board had not named an interim superintendent as of Friday.
Board President Daryl Ortega and Lovato did not respond to requests for comment.