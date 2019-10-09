Officials with the Carson, Cibola and Santa Fe national forests and Kiowa National Grasslands are seeking public input on a proposal for restoration of wetland ecosystems in Northern New Mexico with a goal of improving water quality, watershed health and habitat.
Wetland areas generally have the highest levels of animal and plant biodiversity.
The forests are working together on the restoration plans to increase the pace and scale of the projects, according to a news release. The projects vary from stream bank restoration to beaver habitat restoration to planting riparian species.
Three public meetings are planned before the Nov. 4 deadline for submission of public comments on the project. The first meeting is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 16 at Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center in Albuquerque, 501 Elizabeth St. SE. The second is scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Santa Fe National Forest Supervisor’s Office in Santa Fe, 11 Forest Lane. The third is slated for 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Sagebrush Inn and Suites, 1508 Paseo del Pueblo Sur in Taos.
For more information, visit fs.usda.gov/santafe and click on the “recent news” link.
