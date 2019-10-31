GALLUP — Prosecutors say they intend to try a 15-year-old linked to a New Mexico skate park shooting as an adult.
The Gallup Independent reported the McKinley County District Attorney’s Office gave notice this week it will seek an adult sentence for the teen suspected of firing a gun during the Oct. 14 Gallup Skate Park shootings.
Police said the shooting left three people with non-life threatening injuries.
The 15-year-old suspect is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a handgun.
Police said 18-year-old DeShawn Yazzie is still wanted for his alleged involvement in the shootings.
