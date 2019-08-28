Low-income parking scofflaws could get a break from the city of Santa Fe.
City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth introduced a proposal Wednesday to offer low-income families the opportunity to pay their outstanding parking citations at a reduced amount.
The proposed Low-Income Financial Equality, or LIFE, parking program would reduce the total debt on the city’s books “as well as provide an opportunity for those with outstanding debt to resolve their arrears with the city,” according to a draft resolution.
To qualify, applicants would be required to submit the city’s low-income credit application. Program participants would only get a discount on two parking tickets in five consecutive years.
Boot, towing and storage fees would not qualify for a discount.