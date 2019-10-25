CARLSBAD — A southeastern New Mexico city near the state’s booming oil region may become the next town to ban single-use plastic carryout bags.
The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports advocates in Carlsbad have drafted an ordinance aimed at ridding the city of loose plastic bags. The proposal could go before the Carlsbad City Council later this year.
The drafted ordinance calls on local businesses to find alternatives, such as reusable bags or boxes.
Santa Fe has had a plastic bag ban since 2013. Albuquerque recently passed a ban on plastic bags, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2020.
