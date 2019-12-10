A proposal to give Santa Fe city employees a half-day off to vote during the November general election will cost an estimated $30,400, a city spokeswoman said Tuesday.
The proposal, part of the city's 2020 holiday calendar, is scheduled to go before the governing body for a vote Wednesday. The cost had not been determined when the proposal was presented to the city Finance Committee last week.
Meanwhile, Mayor Alan Webber issued a statement Monday in support of the proposal, which sparked criticism from some members of the public as a waste of taxpayer money because early voting is among the options for employees.
"There are a number of reasons why this makes good sense," Webber wrote. "First, we are seeing all over the country a concerted effort to suppress voters, to keep them from the polls, and to make it as difficult as possible for eligible voters to exercise their democratic right to vote.
"This is particularly pernicious when it comes to people of color, lower income people, working people, and people who already have a hard time getting to polling places," Webber added. "We know that our voter turnout is low compared to other democracies. And we also know that voting is the most essential element of a democracy."
