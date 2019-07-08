Progress on DeVargas Center bowling alley

The Alley Lanes & Lounge bowling alley at DeVargas Center appears to be nearing an opening date.
A “coming soon” sign for The Alley Lanes is in place on the DeVargas street sign, and job openings were posted June 19 and June 20 on Facebook.
“We are happy to announce we have begun collecting résumés for multiple positions,” The Alley Lanes Facebook posting reads. “We are looking for bartenders, bussers, wait staff, desk attendants, assistant managers, managers and pinchasers.”
No opening date has been announced. The Alley Lanes owner Joey Padilla did not respond to phone and email messages seeking comment.
Demolition work for The Alley Lanes started in August in a 20,200-square-foot space formerly occupied by Traveler’s Market and Longevity! Strength Training and Fitness.
The Alley Lanes’ website indicates there will be 12 bowling lanes along with facilities for bocce ball, billiards, darts and an arcade. The plan had been for a spring opening, but the project “encountered a fair few bumps along the road,” according to a Facebook post.
Santa Fe has not had a bowling alley since Silva Lanes on Rufina Circle closed in 2009.