Fire managers with the U.S. Forest Service canceled plans late Friday afternoon for a prescribed burn in the Santa Fe Municipal Watershed, a spokeswoman said, citing a recent federal court decision halting all timber activity on national forests in New Mexico and one in Arizona.
The ruling came in a lawsuit Santa Fe-based WildEarth Guardians had filed in 2013 seeking protections for the endangered Mexican spotted owl.
Judge Raner C. Collins wrote that both the Forest Service and Fish and Wildlife Service had not monitored the owl’s population, which is threatened by logging and fires.
“Fire managers made the decision to halt prescribed burns until further discussion happens on what ‘timber activity’ means,” said Marie Sebrechts, speaking on behalf of the Forest Service’s Southwestern Region. She said the agency is working to determine how to comply with Collins’ order.
Earlier Friday, the Forest Service had advised Santa Fe residents in a news release to prepare for a burn of 350 acres near Granite Point, north of the Nichols Reservoir, as early as Monday if the weather permitted.