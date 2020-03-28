U.S. Postal Service officials said Santa Fe's downtown post office on South Federal Place will still be the place to pick up mail for P.O. boxes at the DeVargas Center.
In a reversal of Friday's announcement, Postal Service spokesman Rod Spurgeon told The New Mexican on Saturday that DeVargas Center mail should be picked up at the downtown post office.
