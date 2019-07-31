A Velarde gas station owner responding to an alarm at his business early Tuesday fired gunshots at a suspected burglar who escaped with an accomplice, state police said.
State police were called to Mike’s Mini-Mart at 1410 N.M. 68 at around 5:30 a.m., where the station owner had retreated outside after firing at a male inside the station, state police said in a news release.
Police said the owner lives on the property had heard the alarm and went inside the station to investigate.
Once inside, the owner, who was armed with a handgun, confronted a male, who “pointed an object at the business owner,” police said. The owner then fired his handgun at the male.
It was not known if the male was struck, and no arrests were made, police said.
Officers reviewing surveillance video at the station found two males had broken into the business and fled through a skylight in the roof, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact New Mexico State Police in Española at 505-753-2277, option 1.