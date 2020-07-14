The Santa Fe Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man wanted on suspicion of stealing a $17,000 Rolex from a local consignment store.
Francisco Montoya, 34 is accused of trying on the watch at Stephen's A Consignment Gallery on July 7 and leaving the store with it, according to a city of Santa Fe news release. Montoya also is suspected of pointing a handgun at the store clerk as he left the business.
Montoya is considered armed and dangerous, according to the news release, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, charging him with larceny, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Anyone with information should contact Santa Fe police Capt. Anthony Tapia at 505-955-5286 or matapia@santafenm.gov.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.