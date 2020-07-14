The Santa Fe Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man wanted on suspicion of stealing a $17,000 Rolex from a local consignment store.

Francisco Montoya, 34 is accused of trying on the watch at Stephen's A Consignment Gallery on July 7 and leaving the store with it, according to a city of Santa Fe news release. Montoya also is suspected of pointing a handgun at the store clerk as he left the business.

Montoya is considered armed and dangerous, according to the news release, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, charging him with larceny, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information should contact Santa Fe police Capt. Anthony Tapia at 505-955-5286 or matapia@santafenm.gov.

