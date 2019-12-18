New Mexico State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle involved in a shooting that occurred at about noon Dec. 11 outside of the governor's mansion, according to a news release.
Surveillance footage of the incident shows a gray, four-door Nissan passenger car traveling east at a high rate of speed on Mansion Drive and Governor Dempsey Drive, according to the news release. Shots were fired at a vehicle parked in front of the governor's mansion gate.
"We have no reason to believe that the governor or any elected official was a target," state police spokesman Mark Soriano said. "The incident appears isolated and nobody was hurt."
The Nissan has a black front bumper, a damaged hood tied down with a rope and a turquoise New Mexico license plate. The trunk and roof of the car are a light gray color.
Anyone with information regarding the vehicle should call the state police Santa Fe office at 505-827-9300 and press 1 to be connected to dispatch.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.