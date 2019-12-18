New Mexico State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle involved in a shooting that occurred at about noon Dec. 11 outside of the governor's mansion, according to a news release.

Surveillance footage of the incident shows a gray, four-door Nissan passenger car traveling east at a high rate of speed on Mansion Drive and Governor Dempsey Drive, according to the news release. Shots were fired at a vehicle parked in front of the governor's mansion gate.

"We have no reason to believe that the governor or any elected official was a target," state police spokesman Mark Soriano said. "The incident appears isolated and nobody was hurt."

The Nissan has a black front bumper, a damaged hood tied down with a rope and a turquoise New Mexico license plate. The trunk and roof of the car are a light gray color.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle should call the state police Santa Fe office at 505-827-9300 and press 1 to be connected to dispatch.

