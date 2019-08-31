State police have identified a person of interest in the suspected killing of Patrick Larkin, the owner of World Cup Café in Taos.
Larkin’s body was found Wednesday in Llano Quemado by members of Taos Search and Rescue in sagebrush several feet from Cuchilla Road, a mile from where he lived. The Taos News reported Larkin had reportedly left before dawn Tuesday to check on one of his goats.
Police are investigating his death as a homicide.
Officer Ray Wilson, a state police spokesman, said in an email the person of interest in the case does not pose a threat to others.
“We can say with confidence that the information in this case indicates that there is no threat to the public and no one in the community is in danger,” Wilson said.
Later, he added: “Investigators will take their time and thoroughly evaluate their findings rather than rush through to provide us with quick answers, which could potentially compromise the case.”