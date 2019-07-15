New Mexico State Police say alcohol appears to have been a factor in a fatal crash early Sunday on Interstate 25 south of Santa Fe.
A news release Monday said a 22-year-old Rio Rancho man was killed when he lost control of a 2007 Corvette on the southbound ramp from Cerrillos Road onto the interstate and was ejected as the vehicle rolled about 5:27 a.m. Sunday.
Hector Hugo Madrid Gutierrez, who was pronounced dead by the state Office of the Medical Investigator, apparently was not wearing a seat belt, the statement said.