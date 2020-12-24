A maintenance worker at La Quinta Inn on Cerrillos Road has been charged with fourth-degree felony counts of aggravated assault and tampering with evidence after police say he pulled a handgun on a man urinating in the motel's parking lot and then drove home and hid the firearm under a mattress.

Santa Fe police Officer Patrick Pinson was dispatched to the motel around noon Wednesday after an emergency call from a man who accused Enrico Griego of pointing a gun at him, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

The man told the officer he had pulled into the motel parking lot to urinate behind a dumpster. Griego then pulled a gun on him "unprovoked," the man said, according to the complaint.

Griego, however, told police he pulled out the weapon only after the man had made a threat, threw his coat on the hood of his truck and rapidly approached Griego, reaching for his waistband.

Griego was released from jail on a $2,500 bond.

