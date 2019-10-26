ALBUQUERQUE — Albuquerque police say officers fatally shot a man who confronted them during a traffic stop after a carjacking attempt.
Police say the man shot Friday night was a passenger in the vehicle stopped by police and that the driver was in police custody.
According to police, the shooting occurred when the passenger got out of a vehicle stopped several blocks from where the carjacking attempt was reported.
Police said a gun was found next to the man who was shot but that other information on circumstances of the shooting and the carjacking attempt weren’t immediately available.
No identities were released.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.