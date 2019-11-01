LAS CRUCES — A New Mexico woman is facing charges after her 5-year-old daughter told police her mother bit her because she couldn’t find her shoes.
Authorities said the girl told police that she was bitten by 32-year-old Monique Montellano, who was arrested Monday.
A Las Cruces daycare called state authorities to report marks on Montellano’s 3-year-old son. Police said the toddler told authorities his mother grabbed his neck and tried to strangle him.
Police also discovered bite marks on her 5-year-old daughter’s thigh. The girl told police that Montellano bit her because she couldn’t find her shoes.
Montellano faces three counts of felony child abuse. She is being held without bond. It was not known if she had an attorney.
Montellano previously pleaded guilty to two counts of child abuse in 2016.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.