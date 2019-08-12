Police say a Santa Fe man who died after rolling his truck on the city’s south side may have suffered a medical episode while driving himself to Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center on Sunday morning.
Witnesses told investigators they saw Chrys Jaschke, 68, drive onto a median, drive off the road multiple times and eventually roll onto an embankment at the intersection of Beckner Road and Las Soleras Drive, police reports said.
Jaschke was later pronounced dead at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, a report said.
One passerby said he tried speaking with Jaschke after finding his truck on the embankment, but Jaschke was unconscious and making grunting noises, police reports said.
Jaschke’s wife, Susan Jaschke, told police her husband had been experiencing chest and arm pains for about a week, police reported.