A man suspected in an armed robbery earlier this month at a Llano Street salon was arrested this week in Rio Rancho, Santa Fe police said.
Joshua Ray Gomez, 31, was arrested by Rio Rancho police Tuesday on a warrant charging him with armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other counts. He was booked into the Sandoval County jail.
Gomez is accused of pointing a handgun at a clerk at Namaste Eyebrows around 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3 and demanding money. He then took an undisclosed amount of cash from a register at the salon, Santa Fe police said in a news release.
Investigators identified Gomez as the suspect through surveillance video showing the vehicle the robber was traveling in, which was registered to him, the news release said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.