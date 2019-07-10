A Bernalillo man was arrested early Friday morning in Santa Fe after he was accused of driving drunk and nearly striking a city police officer’s vehicle.
Manuel Maestas, 20, was held on suspicion of three crimes, including aggravated fleeing of law enforcement and aggravated DWI, according to police reports and a criminal complaint filed this week in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Police reported Maestas was traveling west on Agua Fría Street around 1:30 a.m., when officers saw him swerve over double yellow lines in a maroon 2006 Ford truck. An officer said Maestas nearly struck his vehicle head on.
When the officer attempted to pull the truck over, Maestas fled, reports said.
Police later found Maestas at the intersection of Calle P’o Ae Pi and Airport Road.
There were four female passengers inside the vehicle, according to reports.
Maestas smelled of alcohol, failed to complete several sobriety tests, had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, and admitted to drinking, reports said; he was arrested on suspicion of DWI.
Maestas was arrested and booked at the Santa Fe County jail early Friday morning and released that night. He is scheduled to appear in Santa Fe Magistrate Court for a July 31 preliminary hearing.