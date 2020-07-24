Authorities arrested and charged a man with murder Friday in connection with the shooting death of a Las Vegas, N.M., girl earlier this month near Storrie Lake State Park.
In addition to murder, Nico Beralla faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, aggravated battery, conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and aggravated assault, according to New Mexico State Police.
Beralla is charged in connection with the July 6 shooting that killed Adelina Tafoy, 16, and wounded two other teens, state police said. He was booked into the San Miguel County jail Friday.
Police have issued an arrest warrant for another man in connection with the shooting. Roger A. Tait-Gomez is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous, police said. He also faces charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, aggravated battery, conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and aggravated assault, police said.
