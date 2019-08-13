Officers who heard gunshots at a southwest Santa Fe apartment complex Monday night investigated the area but found no suspects and no reports of injuries.
According to police reports, officers parked by César Chávez Elementary School heard three gunshots around 8:10 p.m. Monday at the nearby Bluffs at Tierra Contenta Apartments, 6600 Jaguar Drive.
A 24-year-old man who lives at the complex told officers he had heard four gunshots and ran outside his apartment to see what was going on. Another resident said she had heard two shots.
Officers found bullet casings in the area, reports said, and contacted building management to check whether there was any surveillance video of the incident. But they found no suspects in the area, no shooting victims, no blood trails and no signs of damage to vehicles or buildings at the complex.
Police spokesman Greg Gurulé said Tuesday the shooting was still under investigation.