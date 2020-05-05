Santa Fe Police Department officers responded to an arson call Monday morning at a U-Haul rental location on Camino Carlos Rey.
The Moving Store owner Kyle Christiansen smelled smoke around 7:30 a.m. and went outside to investigate, believing someone was possibly smoking a cigarette, according to a Santa Fe Police Department report.
After walking around the parking lot, he saw the smoke was coming out of the left side of a U-Haul trailer near its tire, the report states. Christiansen attempted to douse the fire using buckets of water, but he told police it only made the flames worse.
Christiansen moved the trailer and pulled out two socks that were on fire and a rolled up magazine from the wheel hub area, according to the report. The fire destroyed the tire and wheel bearing, which Christiansen estimated would cost about $450 to repair. The flames did not spread to the trailer itself.
The business does not have video surveillance cameras pointing to the area where the fire occurred, according to the report.
Santa Fe Police Department spokesman Greg Gurulé said there are no suspects and have been no arrests in the case.
