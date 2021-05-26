New Mexico State Police have identified a woman found dead Friday on a county road near Pecos as 33-year-old Amber Ann Deck of Pueblo, Colo.
Her body was discovered in a pullout along San Miguel County Road B52 — which extends from the village into Santa Fe National Forest — by a resident of the area, Lt. Ray Wilson wrote an email late Wednesday. The state Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque determined Deck died from gunshot wounds, but authorities do not believe she was killed at the site where she was found, Wilson wrote.
Deck is survived by a daughter and other family, Wilson added.
The investigation into Deck's death is still active, but there were no known suspects as of Wednesday evening.
Wilson asked anyone with information about Deck or her death to contact state police at 505-841-9256.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.