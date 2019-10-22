State police on Tuesday identified the passenger in a fatal plane crash Sept. 26 in the Pecos Wilderness as 29-year-old Eric Page of Littleton, Colo.
Page and pilot Nicholas Peterson of Littleton, also 29, died when the Grumman AA-5A Peterson was flying crashed in mountainous terrain at an elevation of about 10,300 feet near Hamilton Mesa northeast of Cowles.
The National Transportation Safety Board has not yet announced the cause of the crash. In a preliminary report, the agency said the plane had left the Santa Fe Regional Airport at 5:45 p.m. after refueling and was on its way back to Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield, Colo., just north of Denver.
The single-engine, four-seat aircraft lost contact with air-traffic controllers just after 6 p.m., when it was flying near Terrero.
The crash site was found after a three-day search.
The plane was operating out of the Western Flight Academy in Broomfield, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.
Peterson, a commercial pilot, had planned a personal flight to Santa Fe with Page to accumulate flight time, the federal agency said.
