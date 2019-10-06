Police identified the man whose body was found Saturday in the Santa Fe River near the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe as Edward Reid of Santa Fe.
Lt. Michelle Williams of the Santa Fe Police Department said Reid’s death was “accidental, whether from taking a fall or drowning.”
Reid’s wife called police, reported him missing and said he was suffering from dementia. She told police she did not know if he went missing from their home on the 500 block of Alto Street sometime Friday night or Saturday morning.
Williams said a police officer searching for Reid found him around 7 a.m. Saturday. “We still don’t know what the cause of death will be — a head injury from tumbling down there or drowning,” she said.