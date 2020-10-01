Santa Fe police found a woman on Thursday who had been missing since she left the scene of a car crash three weeks ago.
Officers located Vicki Glow, 59, after she was seen driving on Cerrillos Road.
Police picked her up at a business in the 1900 block of St. Michael's Drive.
Glow was involved in a collision in Corrales on Sept. 11. Glow left the scene after she and the other driver exchanged information.
She'd had no contact with friends or family since Aug. 24.
