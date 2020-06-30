Santa Fe police responded to a report of a bicyclist hit by a vehicle just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of St. Francis Drive and Cordova Road.
Lt. Brian Rodriguez said the cyclist, a man, suffered a head injury and was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Officers were still investigation the scene, and some lanes of traffic were blocked by the collision, which involved only the bike and a single vehicle, Rodriguez said. But traffic was continuing to move in both directions.
Rodriguez provided no other details about the incident.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I've been around here long enough to remember when the late Dr. Gail Ryba took on the State DoT when they turned St. Francis into three lanes each way and wiped their hind ends with complete streets. Was all about moving as many cars as possible as fast as they can. Since the city doesn't have jurisdiction over state highways, we are subject to the whims of the intercity juggernaut.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.