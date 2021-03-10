Santa Fe police have arrested a man accused of raping a teenage girl he had contacted through social media.
Adan Escobar-Macario, 31, has been charged with three counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Magistrate Court, the 15-year-old girl did not return home one night in February, and her mother called police to report her missing.
When officers contacted Escobar-Macario, whose number had been called several times from the girl's phone, he said he “only knew a female with a similar first name but that she was older and not a juvenile,” the affidavit said.
Police discovered Escobar also had contacted the girl over Snapchat and WhatsApp, and he had asked to meet with her, according to the affidavit.
The girl told police in a safe house interview this week she and Escobar-Macario had sexual encounters in January and February and that he knew her real age, the affidavit said.
Santa Fe Police Department detectives found and arrested Escobar-Macario on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Paul Joye said.
