A man who allegedly used a handgun to hold a would-be suspect at bay is now behind bars.
A Santa Fe police spokesman said officers arrested Naji Shakur on Sunday after they responded to a call of a man holding a gun to detain another man in the parking lot of the College Plaza Shopping Center.
Shakur, 29, told police he believed the man he was holding was responsible for making an improvised explosive device, which Shakur said he found in the area.
However, police found no such device and decided after interviewing both parties to arrest Shakur on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the county jail Sunday afternoon, Santa Fe Police Department Lt. Aaron Ortiz said.
Ortiz said police began receiving calls shortly before 1 p.m. from witnesses who said a man was holding a handgun to the head of another man, who was lying on the ground.
Shakur told police he found an explosive device and “decided to detain the other man with a handgun he had on his person,” Ortiz said. “Mr. Shakur stood over that man and put the gun to his head until law enforcement officers arrived.”
A search of online state court records does not show a criminal record for Shakur.
Ortiz said he did not yet know what type of handgun was used in the crime. The other man was not injured and was not arrested, Ortiz said.
