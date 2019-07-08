Public Service Company of New Mexico has received more than 900 calls since January — more than 30 calls on July 1 alone — from customers reporting threats that PNM will shut off power unless payments are made over the phone with prepaid gift cards.
The company said this is a scam primarily targeting customers in Santa Fe, Albuquerque and Rio Rancho, but reports have come from throughout New Mexico.
PNM said the scammers often call on Friday and threaten to turn off power over the weekend if payments are not made quickly. In a news release, officials said the company does not disconnect power on weekends or holidays.
PNM warns that scammers use sophisticated tactics, including a false PNM caller ID name and recorded on-hold messaging similar to PNM’s when customers call the number back.
The company is working with the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center.
Scam calls can be reported to the FBI at www.ic3.gov and to PNM at 888-DIAL-PNM.