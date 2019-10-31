HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE — The Air Force said a pilot successfully ejected from an F-16 before the fighter crashed in Southern New Mexico during a training flight.

Holloman Air Force Base officials said the F-16 assigned to the 49th Wing at the base crashed Tuesday night about 80 miles southeast of the base.

Officials said in a statement that the pilot was taken to a hospital for treatment, but it did not provide information on any injuries to the pilot, whose identity was not released.

The statement said a board of officers will investigate the crash and that its cause wasn’t determined immediately.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.