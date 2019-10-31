HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE — The Air Force said a pilot successfully ejected from an F-16 before the fighter crashed in Southern New Mexico during a training flight.
Holloman Air Force Base officials said the F-16 assigned to the 49th Wing at the base crashed Tuesday night about 80 miles southeast of the base.
Officials said in a statement that the pilot was taken to a hospital for treatment, but it did not provide information on any injuries to the pilot, whose identity was not released.
The statement said a board of officers will investigate the crash and that its cause wasn’t determined immediately.
