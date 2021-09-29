Santa Fe Animal Shelter kicks off 'Dogtoberfest'
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter is kicking off a month-long celebration of dogs called "Dogtoberfest" which will include a virtual pet photo contest, an in-person trivia night and a raffle that will all benefit the long-term shelter animals in need. The second annual event theme, Love Has No Limits, will also highlight stories of dogs and cats that have been at the shelter longer than a month, with some of the residents being there since 2020.
This year's Dogtoberfest campaign aims to raise awareness on long-term shelter residents and fundraise to support their unusual extended stay, which adds up financially for the shelter. People can celebrate Dogtoberfest in three separate events. First, the Cutest Pet Photo Contest invites you to share the very best photos of your pets for the chance to win prize packages with donations from Santa Fe's (and beyond!) retail, restaurant and business community. Entries to the contest will close on October 14. Second, Dogtoberfest will culminate with an in-person trivia night and raffle at Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery on October 21. Trivia night and raffle winners will have the chance to win prize packages to local resorts, inns, restaurants and more. Visit SFHumaneSociety for more information and follow the Santa Fe Animal Shelter's social media for updates.
Santa Fe Animal Shelter is participating in the “Empty the Shelters” nationwide adoption event hosted by the BISSELL Pet Foundation. The event will be at shelter’s main campus and starts Oct. 4 through Oct. 10.
All adult animals over then age is 6-months are fee-waived and puppies and kitties are just $25 during the event.
For more information on the event visit SFHumaneSociety.org
Española Humane to host adoption events this weekend
Española Humane will feature adoptable puppies and kittens at two off-site locations in Santa Fe and Española this weekend as the shelter works to find homes for pets in foster care and at its facility.
The shelter will host an adoption event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Teca Tu in the DeVargas Center and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 1506 N. Riverside Drive in Española.
All pets are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccinations and ready to go home to loving families.
Española Humane to waive adoption fees this weekend
Española Humane will be a part of BISSELL Pet Foundation’s national event, Empty the Shelter, starting Monday, offering fee-waived adoptions on all adult pets and $25 adoption fees for all puppies and kittens. The event runs through Sunday.
For more information and to see adoptable pets, visit www.espanolahumane.org.
New Mexico Wildlife Center, hospital see increase in West Nile virus cases
ESPAÑOLA – New Mexico Wildlife Center has seen an increase in West Nile virus cases in bird patients admitted to their wildlife hospital. West Nile virus is transmitted by adult mosquitos to birds, humans, horses and other animals. While most healthy humans can easily fight off this virus, birds and other animals are not so lucky. The most commonly affected species in NMWC’s Wildlife Hospital are crows, ravens and some hawk species.
There are some ways that you can help prevent the spread of West Nile virus at home. Be sure to empty all containers of standing water and overturn anything that might collect water. Protect yourself and your animals by using proper clothing or repellant. If you have standing water such as troughs for horses or livestock, consider using mosquito dunks to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.
NMWC staff veterinarian Sarah Sirica reports that “with the temperatures dropping to below 50, the mosquito population will decrease and thus the spread of West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses will also decrease.”
To learn more about West Nile virus in New Mexico, visit bit.ly/3CB4jZw.
If you find a bird that is showing neurological symptoms (off-balance, unable to use legs or wings, head tilted) or that is weak and lethargic, contact NMWC at 505-753-9505.
