A new online poll released this week found a majority of adults approve of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s job performance.
Greenberg Quinlan Rosner, a Washington, D.C.-based polling firm, found that 58 percent of people approve of the governor’s job performance, while 42 percent disapprove.
The results showed a different trend from a survey released in July by Morning Consult. That poll found Lujan Grisham’s disapproval rating increased in the second quarter of the year, making her the sixth most unpopular governor in the country.
According to that poll, 44 percent of New Mexico voters surveyed approved of the Democratic governor’s job performance while 43 percent disapproved.
The Greenberg Quinlan Rosner poll also found that 59 percent of adults have “seen, read or heard something recently about the governor trying to improve education.” Ten percent of respondents believed the governor is solely to blame for the state’s problems in education.
In terms of Lujan Grisham’s personal ratings, 45 percent of adults said they have a favorable impression of the governor, while 42 percent have an unfavorable impression, according to the poll.
The poll of 500 adults was conducted between Aug. 21 and 26.