Santa Fe police say a man was severely injured in a hit-and-run Friday night on South St. Francis Drive.
Neal Rosendorf was walking near the intersection of St. Francis and Pen Road around 9:30 p.m. when he was struck by what witnesses described as a late-2000s silver sedan that fled the scene, Lt. Thomas Grundler said.
Rosendorf, who told police he was "just out for a walk" that night and was hit while crossing the street, was left with life-threatening injuries. He is now in stable condition, Grundler said.
Witnesses gave officers varying descriptions of the make and model of the car that hit Rosendorf, listing Toyota, Ford and Kia as possibilities.
Grundler declined to provide Rosendorf's age or say which hospital he was taken to for treatment after the incident.
Police are seeking information from the public on the hit-and-run. The department asks anyone with information to contact Officer Arthur Maes at ammaes@santafenm.gov or at 505-955-5685.
