A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday near the intersection of St. Michael's Drive and Galisteo Street, Santa Fe police said.
The pedestrian was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, less than half a mile up the road, where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release.
No one else was injured in the accident, which occurred around 12:30 p.m. Neither the identity of the pedestrian nor the driver has been released.
Friday's incident was the second accident involving a pedestrian in the past week, after Neal Rosendorf suffered serious injuries following a hit-and-run crash on March 19.
