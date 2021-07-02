Santa Fe National Forest managers lifted their closure of a portion of the Pecos Wilderness on Friday, allowing outdoor enthusiasts to enter the area again.
The Rincon Fire reduced access to some areas of the wilderness northeast of Santa Fe on June 16. The U.S. Forest Service said the fire is waning but added hikers in the area must remain cautious and alert.
The Forest Service said fires can be unpredictable. People seeking recreation should stay away from the area where the fire continues to burn, about two miles east of Hamilton Mesa.
Moisture has eased fire restrictions in Santa Fe National Forest, but Northern New Mexico remains in various stages of drought, the Forest Service said.
