A Peñasco man has been charged with one count of vehicular homicide after a head-on collision in Rio Arriba County earlier this month left one woman dead and one man injured.
Terrence Snake, 68, is accused of being under the influence of alcohol during the July 11 collision on N.M. 68 near Rinconada, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court on July 20.
Jenna Trujillo of Taos, 36, died at the scene of the crash. Paramedics took Juaquin Rios, Trujillo's passenger, to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, and he later was flown to University of New Mexico Hospital, the criminal complaint states.
Rios sustained two broken hips during the collision, according to the criminal complaint.
Rio Arriba Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Lorenzo Aguilar did not return an email Monday asking for Trujillo's age and additional information about the crash.
Sheriff's deputy Chris Gurule wrote in the complaint Snake emitted a strong smell of alcohol, and paramedics at the scene also noted the smell of alcohol. Snake also was injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital.
Attempts to reach Rios and family members of Trujillo were unsuccessful.
Online court records show Snake's first appearance in court has yet to be scheduled. A Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court employee said Snake has a warrant for his arrest in Santa Fe County. It is unclear why his hearing has yet to be scheduled.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.