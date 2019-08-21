RIO RANCHO — Parents of a 16-year-old boy accused of firing a gun at Cleveland High School have been indicted.
The Albuquerque Journal reported that the couple was indicted last week by a grand jury after authorities say they failed to secure their gun despite warning signs.
Police said the boy reported hearing voices telling him to “shoot up the school.”
Authorities said the teen on the anniversary of the Parkland, Fla., shooting tried to shoot at three fellow Cleveland students in Rio Rancho before firing into the air and fleeing.
Police said he reported hearing voices telling him to “shoot up the school” 11 months before.
The Associated Press is not naming the student because of his age. He is facing charges of attempting to commit murder.