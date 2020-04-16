The Rotary Club of Santa Fe announced Thursday its Pancakes on the Plaza event — a Fourth of July staple for more than four decades — has been canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Citing concerns for community health, the club's president, John Adams, said organizers would begin looking toward renewing the event in 2021.
"It was a decision that wasn't made lightly," Adams said, adding the club would soon have to enter into contract obligations without knowing if stay-at-home-orders would be lifted or if health officials would deem large gatherings safe by July.
The pancake breakfast, the Rotary Club of Santa Fe's major fundraiser, draws more than 15,000 people to the Plaza each year and raises about $500,000 that is granted to organizations that support Santa Fe youth.
The event also features musical entertainment, a vintage car show and arts and crafts booths.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.