Two people were shot and wounded while in their vehicle early Thursday morning, and no suspect or motive has been identified, according to Santa Fe police.
Police were called about 2:15 a.m. to Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center, where they interviewed the pair and learned they had been shot in the area of Promenade Boulevard. The woman, 25, who'd been driving, and her passenger, 27, both suffered injuries that weren't life threatening, according to police.
The woman was released from the hospital later Thursday, while the man was taken to University of New Mexico Hospital and is in stable condition, according to the release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Anthony Sweeny at arsweeny@santafenm.gov or 505-955-5401. The case number is 2021-012961.
